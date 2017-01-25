Map: Homicides in the Valley, 2017

WKBN has covered a number of incidents in the city of Youngstown, northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania

By Published: Updated:
2017 homicides in the valley

If you are viewing this on the WKBN app, you can check out a map of the murders WKBN has covered in 2017 here.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN has covered one incident in 2017 that police investigated as a homicide.

The map below shows where the incident happened.

The map also includes links to stories WKBN did on the incident when it occurred, or soon after.

Count on WKBN.com to bring you any updates that may come in these cases.

Editor’s note: A homicide can include a killing found by the legal system to be justified, such as self-defense, and is not necessarily a criminal act.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s