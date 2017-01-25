Miller, Shope lead Wellsville to victory over East Liverpool

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville was in a battle from start to finish at home against local rival East Liverpool on Tuesday, but pulled out the 78-56 win.

Justin Miller and Michael Shope led the way for the Tigers’ victory. Wellsville improves to 12-2, while East Liverpool falls to 6-9.

The Potters played tight defense for the first three quarters.Justin Miller led all scorers with 23 points, 9 assists, and 3 rebounds. Miller was held scoreless in the first quarter and was held to only 6 points in the 4th quarter. Michael Shope had 19 points and Branzen Grodhaus had 8 points and 14 rebounds. Garret Scott played with great intensity on defense and finished with 12 points.

Miller led all scorers with 23 points, nine assists, and three rebounds. Miller was held scoreless in the first quarter and was held to only six points in the fourth quarter. Shope had 19 points, and Grodhaus had eight points and 14 rebounds. Scott played with great intensity on defense, finishing with 12 points.

Robbie Davis and Tresean Jackson each made three shots from behind the arc for the Potters. Davis finished with 16 points and Jackson had 12. Gabriel Roach had 15 points and Alex Tambellini had four points with seven rebounds.

East Liverpool controlled the tempo, keeping the game within single digits in the first half. The Tigers were cold at the free throw line, shooting 14-25 for the game.

Wellsville head coach, David “Bug” Thompson expressed his thoughts on the contest:

“The Potters played hard tonight and we couldn’t get into our groove offensively. We can’t shoot this bad from the free throw line and expect to get out on the run.”

Grodhaus capitalized using his size to gather a plethora of offensive boards and Shope had nine second-half points to help the Tigers pull away from the Potters.

“They didn’t have that many big men, so I wanted to use my size and be physical down low,” Grodhaus said.

East Liverpool Head Coach Nate Conley had positive feedback when he discussed the challenge of trying to win in Wellsville.

“Shope and Miller are special players. The game was relatively close because they only had a nine-point lead entering the fourth quarter, he said. “We are a very young team, so the fact that we were in the game with a team like Wellsville shows that we’re getting better.”

Jake Green was adamant that Wellsville needs to continue spreading the ball to get open looks. He finished with 14 points for the Tigers.

Coach Thompson hopes that his team will return to form on Friday.

“We will continue to stick to our game plan of pushing tempo on offense and playing man-to-man defense to try and take care of Lisbon,” he said.

Wellsville hosts Columbiana County rival Lisbon on Friday, while East Liverpool hosts Oak Glen for senior night.

Wellsville also won Tuesday’s JV game 72-28.

