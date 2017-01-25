Mird “Skip” Duane Darlington Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Mird “Skip” Duane Darlington of Sharpsville left this world Wednesday evening, January 25, 2017, for a “hot date” with Emily, his beautiful bride of 64 years. He was 90.

Mr. Darlington was born May 6, 1926, in Sharon, a son of Paul and Mary Bond Darlington.

Skip entered the U.S. Navy at age 17 and served in the South Pacific aboard the USS Wyandot during WWII.

Skip retired in 1984, as a group leader from the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation where he was employed for 45 years.

Skip was an active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sharon.

He also belonged to the Free and Accepted Masons, Shenango Valley Lodge #810 and the American Legion, Post #299, Sharon. He is also the past commander of both the Sharpsville and the Farrell VFW’s and spearheaded the rebuilding of Farrell VFW after it burned down.

Skip and Emily were avid bocce players at Farrell VFW and the Farrell American Legion.

An excellent baseball coach, he coached the St. John’s girls softball team to a county championship and the 1964 Sharpsville VFW varsity league to the state championship playoffs.

He leaves behind a daughter, Gale Kocis and her husband Raymond, Hermitage; a son, Frederick Darlington and his wife Karen, California; a brother, Gary Darlington and his wife Nancy, Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, James R. Ashby, Jr. and his wife Melissa; Jamie Harris and her husband David; Leah Darlington; Benjamin Darlington and his wife Karianne and Jennifer Darlington and five great-grandchildren, Jessica, Emily, Janaiyah, Silas and Sterling.

In addition to his parents, Skip was preceded in death by his wife, the former Emily Louise Darlington, whom he married on July 31, 1950; two sisters, Marjorie Clark and Maryann Lewis and two brothers, Bill Darlington and Paul Darlington, Jr.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 226 W. State St., Sharon, Pennsyvania 16146.

Calling hours will be Friday, January 27 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28 in St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sharon, with Father Adam Trambley, Rector, officiating.

Inurnment in the church columbarium.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



