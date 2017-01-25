New tool to help Ohio cities, counties assess fiscal stress

Auditor Dave Yost rolled out a database of financial health indicators developed by his office on Wednesday

By JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press Published: Updated:
money generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A tool designed to help Ohio’s 247 cities and 88 counties better assess their financial health and make sound budget decisions has gone live.

Republican Auditor Dave Yost rolled out a database of financial health indicators developed by his office on Wednesday and reported on the effort’s initial findings.

The indicators aim to help cities or counties identify potential problem areas and to measure their fiscal stress level. The system flags a lack of investment in capital and infrastructure; spending that exceeds revenues; declining year-end revenue balances; and declines in property-tax revenues; among other things.

The database is searchable and public.

Among the state auditor’s roles is identifying local governments and school districts to be placed in fiscal caution, fiscal watch or fiscal emergency status.

Ohio Auditor: http://www.ohioauditor.gov/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s