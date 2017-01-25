Niles standout Srbinovich commits to Waynesburg

Published:
Srbinovich Niles football

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles standout Tyler Srbinovich has verbally committed to play college football at Waynesburg.

Last Fall, he amassed 1,632 passing yards for the Red Dragons. Srbinovich also rushed for 717 yards with 24 total touchdowns on the campaign.

The Senior standout was also a force on defense, piling up a total of 60 tackles on the season.

He chose the Yellow Jackets over Notre Dame (OH), Malone, and Westminster.

“The academics are great…and it felt like home,” he said. “I get a to be a two-sport athlete. Coach Shepas is a great guy…and really knows the game of football. There’s a lot of talent on the team, so im excited to go up there and compete and see what we can do.”

Srbinovich will also play baseball at Waynesburg.

