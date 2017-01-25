Pittsburgh cashier accused of stealing $9.5M wants to make it right

Matthews International Corp. said Cynthia Mills cashed checks made out to Matthews or had them routed to her bank account

By Published:
money generic

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A lawyer for a cashier accused of stealing at least $9.5 million from the Pittsburgh monuments and engraving firm where she worked said she intends to “right the situation.”

Fifty-five-year-old Cynthia Mills is accused of stealing the money while working for Matthews International Corp. from 1999 to 2015. They said she cashed checks made out to Matthews or had them routed to a bank account of a bogus company she controlled.

Her attorney, Phil DiLucente, said Mills has and will continue to cooperate with the federal government and the company.

He said Mills will “continue to right the situation by relinquishing any interest she owns, including valuables and money.”

Prosecutors say she used the money to buy items, including dozens of Louis Vuitton handbags, a yacht, and 19 fur coats.

