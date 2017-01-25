Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino outlines $51.5 million hotel plan

Casino officials say the project should create 1,400 construction jobs and 128 new permanent hotel and casino jobs

Proposed new hotel for Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Officials at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino have laid out their plans for a $51.5 million hotel to the city’s Planning Commission.

The plans were announced Tuesday for the seven-story, 221-room hotel.

Craig Clark, the casino’s general manager, says the hotel is really about “completing the destination casino aspect that we’ve always wanted to do.”

Assuming the casino gets the proper approvals, construction will begin later this spring and take 13 to 16 months.

Casino officials say the project should create 1,400 construction jobs and 128 new permanent hotel and casino jobs, and generate $10.5 million in tax revenues annually.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the Planning Commission may formally consider the project.

