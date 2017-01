YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A body was found in Youngstown this morning, and the Youngstown Police Department is investigating.

The body was found at 1128 Republic Avenue. Police are trying to determine the cause of death and whether it was a homicide.

WKBN is out at the scene and will have updates as they are available.

WKBN first told you about this story. To get breaking news updates, sign up for text alerts and download our app for Apple and Android devices.