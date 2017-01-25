Ruby Pearce Harrold Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Ruby Pearce Harrold, 85, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Health Center in Warren, Ohio.

Ruby was born at home in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on April 9, 1931, the daughter of the late Warren Pearce and Bessie (Neal) Pearce.

She graduated from Punxsey High School in 1949 and married Burt Harrold on March 25, 1950 in St. Petersburg Florida. In 1959 they moved to Warren, Ohio from Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Ruby worked at the Warren YWCA at the control desk and Ohio Lamp as a receptionist.

She was an active member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Champion for 50 years.

They traveled to 48 states using their RV. They camped for 15 years at Pymatuming State Park. They also traveled to European countries. Ruby also enjoyed making arts and crafts.

She is survived by her son, Timothy (Marlane) Harrold; her sister, Dorothy; six grandchildren, Kim, Shannon, Rachel, Adam, Jodi and Joshua and six great-grandchildren and a special great-grandson, Naveen.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Thomas E. Harrold, and Tarrence (Terry) Harrold and two brothers, Warren (Jean) Pearce, Jr. and Harold (Irene) Pearce.

Friends and family may call from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2017 at Otterbein Church located at 1128 State Rd. NW Warren, Ohio 44481, with funeral services following at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Dennis Rinehart and Pastor Joan Purnell.

Burial will take place privately at Champion Township Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.robertsclarkchapel.com.



Order Flowers Here