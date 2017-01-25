State auditor announces 2018 run for Ohio attorney general

Auditor Dave Yost, a Republican, made the announcement Tuesday

By Published:
Ohio Auditor Dave Yost
Ohio Auditor Dave Yost

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s state auditor has announced that he’s running for attorney general next year.

Auditor Dave Yost, a Republican, made the announcement Tuesday against a backdrop of several statewide office holders expected to jockey for new positions.

Yost was a former two-term prosecutor in Delaware County. Fighting human trafficking and the state’s addictions epidemic and supporting law enforcement officers are his top priorities.

Yost is in his second four-year term as auditor. A Democrat has yet to announce for the seat.

Mike DeWine, the current Attorney General, is expected to run for governor, as is current Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor. All are Republicans.

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni, of Boardman, is among several Democrats considering a gubernatorial run.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s