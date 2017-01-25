Storm Team 27: One more mild day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A pocket of fog or drizzle is possible this morning. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies today and mild temperatures. Highs will climb to near 50 into this afternoon. It will be breezy at times. The chance for rain showers will return this afternoon into this evening. As temperatures drop into the 30s overnight toward Thursday morning snow showers will start to mix in. The rest of the workweek will be colder with snow showers.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog/drizzle early. Becoming Breezy. Chance for late day rain showers. (40%)

High: 50

Tonight: Scattered rain showers mixing with snow toward morning. Little/No accumulation. (60%)

Low: 35

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. May mix with rain early. Light accumulation through evening. (70%)

High: 37

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 32 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 22

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 27 Low: 18

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 34 Low: 18

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 28 Low: 24

