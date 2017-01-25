Storm Team 27: Turning colder toward morning with rain to snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for rain showers will stay in the forecast overnight with snow showers mixing in toward morning. Little snow accumulation expected. More snow showers expected Thursday with colder temperatures in the middle 30’s. Around 1 inch or less through late day. More snow showers and colder temperatures Thursday night. Another inch or two possible with heavier amounts int he snowbelt. Colder temperatures and snow showers expected into the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Scattered rain showers mixing with snow toward morning. Little/No accumulation. (60%)

Low: 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. May mix with rain early. Light accumulation of around 1” or less through evening. (80%)

High: 36

Thursday night: Scattered snow showers. Around 1 inch or 2. Heavier in snowbelt. (60%).

Low: 26

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 30 Low: 26

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 22

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 28 Low: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 26 Low: 15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 19

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 33 Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower. (20%)

High: 33 Low: 22

