Youngstown native talks about role on new TV show, ‘Hunted’

Robert Clark, a Youngstown native and Mooney grad, is now part of a team that tracks down fugitives on the TV show, 'Hunted'

Youngstown native Robert Clark sat down with Hunted's executive producer, Laura Fuest Silva, to talk about the show.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The star of the new CBS show, “Hunted,” said he has received positive feedback on the show from people living in the Mahoning Valley.

Robert Clark is a Youngstown native and Cardinal Mooney graduate. He worked for the Youngstown Police Department and other law enforcement agencies before moving on to the FBI.

Clark is now part of a team tasked with catching “fugitives” on the television show.

“Hunted” centers around nine teams of fugitives on the run for 28 days throughout the southeast U.S. The teams that don’t get caught win $250,000.

Clark sat down with the show’s executive producer, Laura Fuest Silva, to talk about the show with WKBN. You can watch the entire interview above.

Hunted premiered Sunday, January 22. On Wednesday, January 25 at 8 p.m., there will be a two-hour episode and then the show will settle into a one-hour format each Wednesday night.

