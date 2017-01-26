2 Youngstown companies win technology start-up competition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four start-up companies will get funding after winning a technology competition in Youngstown.

Winners of the second annual AMPED technology startup competition were announced Thursday. They will receive between $20,000 and $40,000 each.

The contest is sponsored by the Youngstown Business Incubator.

Businesses were chosen based on new technologies, specifically additive manufacturing and 3-D printing.

The winners include two companies out of Youngstown — Strangpresse and MedaSync. Other winners were Hot End Works of Oberlin and Case.MD of Kent

Strangpresse is a thermoplastic extruder manufacturer for the additive manufacturing industry, according to the company’s website.

“It’s the passion of these people. It’s the innovation of these people. It’s the dedication of these people who send me emails at 3:30 in the morning that is going to rebuild northeast Ohio,” said YBI CEO Jim Cossler.

Over the last two years, more than $200,000 has been given to seven start-up companies in the Mahoning Valley.