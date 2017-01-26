5 arrested during Warren drug raid

Police said heroin, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, guns and cash were found inside an apartment on Adams Avenue

By Published:
Dominique Murray, 24, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in drugs and having weapons while under disability. Christopher Murray, 25, was charged with possession of heroin. Additional charges may be pending, police said. Corey Yates, 25, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, and charges may be pending. Kenyon McGriff, 21, was charged with possession of crack cocaine and having weapons while under disability. Paul Gombos, Jr., 35, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five men were arrested during a raid by the Warren City Street Crimes Unit on Wednesday.

Police said heroin, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, guns and cash were found inside an apartment on Adams Avenue. Police said the heroin recovered also tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Dominique Murray, 24, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in drugs and having weapons while under disability.

Christopher Murray, 25, was charged with possession of heroin. Additional charges may be pending, police said.

Corey Yates, 25, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, and charges may be pending.

Kenyon McGriff, 21, was charged with possession of crack cocaine and having weapons while under disability.

Paul Gombos, Jr., 35, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s