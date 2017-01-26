Additional problems delay Mahoning Co. Courthouse renovation

Those in charge of the project said there are issues with some of the historic building's windows

Renovations at the Mahoning County Courthouse.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The effort to renovate and repair the exterior of Mahoning County’s century-old courthouse is taking a little longer than originally expected.

Those in charge of the project said they’ve discovered additional problems around some of the historic building’s windows.

Crews have spent months replacing portions of the terracotta facade and renovating the roof.

Mahoning County commissioners are expected to approve advertising for bids on that extra work next week.

“We want the entire exterior of the courthouse to be done at one time versus doing it in steps and having different trades doing work that the original trades are already doing,” said Mahoning County Purchasing Director James Fortunato.

In the meantime, the building’s iconic copper rooftop statues could be returned in early April. Once they arrive, the public will have a chance to inspect them up close while some final repair work is done to them before they are finally lifted back into place.

