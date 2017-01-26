All 3 victims of deadly Youngstown crash ID’d as Hubbard residents

The car crash happened on Route 62 in Youngstown Tuesday afternoon

Police said three people were killed in a car accident on Route 62 (Youngstown Hubbard Road) in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The three victims of Tuesday’s deadly crash on Youngstown-Hubbard Road were all identified as Hubbard residents, according to the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

Mark Blackburn, 44, was officially identified as the driver of the white Jeep that hit a Honda Civic head-on.

Megan Schneider, 30, was driving the Honda with 26-year-old Benjamin Gerlach as the front seat passenger.

All three died instantly from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner.

Authorities were able to find identification for Blackburn and Schneider at the scene. Gerlach did not have identification at the time, so investigators had to work with Girard Police and the Girard Library to identify him.

The coroner said Schneider and Gerlach were wearing seat belts but Blackburn was not.

Schneider was originally from Germantown, Tennessee but was living in Hubbard at the time of the crash.

Blackburn’s passenger, Tim Ward, survived the crash, according to a family friend and witnesses.

The crash is still under investigation. Authorities are waiting for toxicology results to see if drugs or alcohol were in any of the victim’s systems at the time.

