Barbara A. Limber Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Barbara A. Limber passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017 at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Barb was born May 13, 1965 in Warren a daughter of the late Duane and Rose M. (Duffy) Cribley, Sr.

She was a member of Mecca Community Church.

Barb will be sadly missed by her daughters, Diane Limber of Warren and Christina Limber of Howland; one sister, Lisa Barnett of Jacksonville, Florida; two brothers, Duane Cribley, Jr. of Elyria and Michael Collier of Charleston, South Carolina and one grandson.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Mecca Community Church, 5920 Phillips Rice Rd. Cortland with Pastor Steve Garces officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, January 27 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.