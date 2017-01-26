Cadillac, Benz, pot and cash seized in Youngstown drug raid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police raided a house on the city’s north side Wednesday where they found several drugs, cash, and two luxury vehicles.

Police executed a search warrant just before 5 p.m. at a house on Rockview Avenue. When they got inside, they found a black garbage bag on the couch containing 20-gallon freezer bags full of marijuana.

Additional bags of marijuana were found throughout the house as well as loose prescription medications, including Tramadol and Methadone.

Police encountered 36-year-old Malcolm North inside the house. Officers said he had over $700 in his pocket and they found another $6,000 in the house, according to a police report.

A Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac Escalade were also seized in the raid.

Police also found two boxed 32-inch television monitors in the house.

Officers arrested North at the scene. At this time, he is charged with three counts of drug possession.

The case is still under investigation.