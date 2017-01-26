Canfield’s Cummings heading to YSU

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Senior Jake Cummings has committed to play college football at Youngstown State. He joins the Penguins’ program as a wide receiver.

The 2016 Big 22 selection rushed for 1,028 yards last Fall. He also passed for 893 yards during his final campaign with the Cardinals. Cummings finished the campaign with 21 total touchdowns.

Early in the recruiting process, Cummings received interest from Mid-American Conference schools Ohio, Kent, and Akron.

He chose to play for the Penguins over Walsh and Ohio Dominican.