Canfield’s Cummings heading to YSU

Cummings joins the Penguins' program as a wide receiver.

By Published:
Jake Cummings scored two touchdowns for the Cardinals in the loss.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Senior Jake Cummings has committed to play college football at Youngstown State. He joins the Penguins’ program as a wide receiver.

The 2016 Big 22 selection rushed for 1,028 yards last Fall. He also passed for 893 yards during his final campaign with the Cardinals. Cummings finished the campaign with 21 total touchdowns.

Early in the recruiting process, Cummings received interest from Mid-American Conference schools Ohio, Kent, and Akron.

He chose to play for the Penguins over Walsh and Ohio Dominican.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s