Charles A. Montgomery Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Charles A. Montgomery, 85, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Chuck was born September 10, 1931 in Warren a son of the late Frank and Martha (Fincher) McBride.

Following the death of his mother, Chuck was adopted and raised by Kenneth and Edna Montgomery.

He retired as a school teacher in 1994 from the Champion Middle School.

He attended Harvest Christian Assembly and was a member of more than 50 years of Old Erie Masonic Lodge.

Chuck enjoyed traveling with his wife and children, as well as biking, hiking, target shooting and fishing.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, the former Janet Nottingham, whom he married August 11, 1962; his son, Kenneth (Shannon) Montgomery of Howland; his daughter, Marilee (David) Cole of Howland; one sister, Florence Miller of Anaheim, California; five grandsons, Hunter and John Montgomery and Chris, Jon and Ben Cole and a great-grandson, Dominic.

Chuck is preceded in death by his birth parents; his adoptive parents; one brother, Harry McBride and three sisters, Ellener Bonds, Ruth Spencer and Agnes Cook.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warren Family Mission in Chuck’s name.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Rd. NE. Warren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Biehl officiating.

Friends may also call one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, January 30 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.