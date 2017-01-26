Chase suspect crashes, narrowly misses Youngstown police cruiser

The driver lost control and hit a utility pole

Deon Jones is facing drug charges and eluding police are leading them on a chase through Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police arrested a man after they say he led them on a chase through Youngstown.

Officers attempted to pull over an SUV about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for speeding on the Himrod Avenue Expressway. The driver, later identified as 33-year-old Deon Jones, took off and led police on a pursuit down several streets, running stop signs and red lights, according to a police report.

At one point, the vehicle drove off the road into empty lots at the intersection Victor and Atkinson streets and narrowly missed a police cruiser as it came back onto the road.

Jones lost control of the vehicle near Cromwell Street and crashed into a utility pole, splitting it in half.

Police found suspected cocaine and heroin in the vehicle, according to the report.

Jones was arrested and charged with several counts of drug possession and failure to comply with an order or signal of police.

