County hoping for loan to fix sewage leeching into Lake Milton

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Homes and businesses along Lake Milton have raw sewage leeching into the waterway, but county commissioners are hoping for federal money to fix it.

Mahoning County is still working to land money from Washington to complete the long-awaited sewer and water project.

Thursday morning, commissioners voted to hire an engineering firm to put together a report on plans to install those lines along the southwestern edge of Lake Milton.

Before the county can obtain a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay for the work, officials need to have those plans reviewed.

“What this does is to examine the potential routing of the water and sewer lines, and come up with the most cost-effective way to provide sewer and water for this particular area,” said Mahoning County Sanitary Engineer William Coleman. “So that gives them a blueprint to look at to see what our intent is.”

The project is expected to cost between $7.5 and $8 million.

Engineers hope the USDA will give its approval this summer so the work can begin later this year.

