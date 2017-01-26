Dad of student shot seeks prayers for son, suspect’s family

Victim 16-year-old Logan Cole is in stable condition

The shooting was reported Friday morning at the complex for both high school and elementary students in the West Liberty-Salem Local School District, roughly 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The father of a student injured in an Ohio high school shooting has asked for prayers for his son and for the family of the student accused of shooting him.

Ryan Cole made the request in a video statement released Thursday through the Columbus hospital where 16-year-old Logan Cole is in stable condition.

Ryan Cole thanked his son for setting an example for him in forgiveness. He says his son has already extended forgiveness, even as he was “lying on the floor and fighting for life.”

Authorities allege 17-year-old Ely Serna fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty. He is charged in juvenile court with attempted murder, felonious assault and other counts.

Serna’s public defender hasn’t returned repeated calls for comment.

