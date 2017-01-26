Edith Johnson Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Edith Johnson, age 98, of Lordstown, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017.

Born October 16, 1918 in Buchtel, Ohio, she was one of ten children born to Bertram and Louise (Dearing) Lewis.

Edith was a member of the Glenn Christian Foundation in Warren.

She loved quilting and crafts but especially spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, James (Helen) Johnson, Shirley (Tim) Gilliland, Debra (Jeff) Truran and Raymond (Lynn) Johnson; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Pearl E. who died in July of 1985; three grandchildren; six brothers and three sisters.

Services will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Friends will be received one hour prior to the service.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made in her honor to the Glenn Christian Foundation, 5540 Parkman Rd. NW, Warren, Ohio 44481.



Order Flowers Here