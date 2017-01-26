Feds and Youngstown police arrest fugitive wanted on multiple charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect wanted in two counties and the city of Youngstown was arrested Wednesday at a home on the south side of the city.

Following up on a tip, Youngstown police officers and agents with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task force went to a home on E. Boston Avenue where they found 24-year-old DeVonte Housley.

Housley was wanted out of Franklin County for aggravated robbery. He was also wanted by the Mahoning County Sheriff’ Office for unlawful contact with a minor, and a warrant was issued for him out of Youngstown for failing to appear in court on drug charges, according to a police report.

Housley pleaded guilty in March to disorderly conduct and fined $100 following an incident in Austintown where a woman said he threatened to throw her off of a bridge at Mill Creek Park. He was originally charged with kidnapping and domestic violence in the case, but the charges were amended to disorderly conduct.