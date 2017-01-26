Fiat Chrysler: Trump proposals ‘positive’ if all implemented

The Associated Press Published:
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne, left, and United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams.
FILE - In this July 14, 2015, file photo, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne, left, and United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams shake hands during a ceremony to mark the opening of contract negotiations in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne says President Donald Trump’s proposals would be “overall positive” for his company’s bottom line — but it’s hard to say for sure until it’s clear which ones will be implemented.

Marchionne said Thursday during a conference call that “the sum of all of them is positive.”

But he added that he was “unsure about what part of this package will get rolled out.”

Trump urged auto executives in a meeting Tuesday to make more cars in the U.S. His proposals include a 35 percent import tax that could disrupt current production arrangements but he has also talked about slashing corporate taxes and regulation.

