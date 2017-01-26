John J. Andrews Obituary

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – John J. Andrews passed away Thursday evening, January 26 at Vista Care at the Ridge at the age of 88 form diabetes and dementia.

John was born in Campbell Ohio, the son of Joseph and Mary (Boczek) Andrejczuk on June 10, 1928.

He spent his adult life in Austintown for 60 years.

He was employed by Tri County Beer and Wine Company and retired in 1994 after 44 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis; three children, Eric (Julie) of Englewood, Dayton, Ohio, Linda (Dave) of Toledo and John Michael (Mary) of Michigan. Also, a brother, Joseph of Austintown and several grandchildren.

Besides his parents; a sister and two brothers preceded him in death.

John desired that there be no services of calling hours.

Burial by cremation.

Professional services were provided by Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

