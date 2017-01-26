Kings down LeBron, slumping Cavs 116-112 in overtime

CLEVELAND (AP) – Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games amid criticism by LeBron James.

DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who trailed by five in overtime before battling back. Darren Collison added 23 points for Sacramento.

After Afflalo’s 3, James missed a deep 3-point attempt for the Cavs, who were then forced to foul Cousins. Sacramento’s big man dropped one of two to put away the reeling NBA champions.

James finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and Kevin Love had 21 points and 16 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough.

This was the Cavs’ first game since James called the team’s roster “top heavy” and questioned whether the organization was fully committed to winning a second title.

