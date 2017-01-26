LeBron, Cavs discuss star’s postgame rant

James was critical of Cleveland's front office following Monday night's loss in New Orleans

By Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James poses during a NBA basketball media day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Independence, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James poses during a NBA basketball media day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Independence, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says the team has met with LeBron James and discussed his recent postgame rant.

James was critical of Cleveland’s front office following Monday night’s loss in New Orleans. The Pelicans handed the defending NBA champions their fifth loss in seven games despite playing without star Anthony Davis.

Afterward, James said the Cavs’ roster was “top heavy” and that he wasn’t sure the organization was fully committed to defending its title. James insisted he wasn’t criticizing general manager David Griffin or any of his teammates but reiterated that the team needs to add a playmaker.

Lue said the team discussed James’ comments before Wednesday’s shootaround and that James met with Griffin.

Lue said: “We have enough on this team to win a championship.” He said James understood the team’s position on the matter and “we’re going to move on.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s