Michael Joseph Baker Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, officiated by Fr. Bosko Stojanovic at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, Youngstown, for Michael Joseph Baker, 49 who passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 26.

Michael was born November 30, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of John Baker and Donna Spelich.

He was a 1987 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and a HVAC technician for Clayton Heating and Cooling.

Michael was a member of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church.

His love of the outdoors led him to enjoy riding motorcycles, boating, fishing and driving dune buggies.

Besides his mother, Donna Mitovich of Boardman, Michael leaves to cherish his memory sisters, Johnene (John) Lenkey of Columbiana and Sharon Driscoll of Austintown; brothers, Nick (JoAnn) Mitovich of Lordstown, Gary Markulin of Austintown and Joseph “Ting” Markulin of Florida; several nieces and nephews including Victoria, Luke and Elizabeth Rosici of Marlboro, New Jersey, Nicole (Rick) Pygott of Colorado and Dan (Stacy) Mitovich of Lordstown; two great-nieces and five great-nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his father and his stepfather, Nicholas Mitovich.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, where there will be a 4:30 p.m. prayer service Sunday.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

