Newton Falls Girls’ hold off Girard

The Tigers remain in a tie for first place tie with Champion in the AAC Blue Tier

By Published:
Newton Falls topped Girard 46-41 Thursday night.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls topped Girard 46-41 Thursday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

Kayla Barreca led the Tigers with 16 points, while Isabelle Kline added 12 in the victory.

Girard was led by Makayla Trebella was tallied 12 points.  Megan Payich added 7, while Sophia Strollo chipped in with 4 points.

Girard drops to 5-9 overall on the season, and 3-4 in AAC Blue Tier action.

Meanwhile, Newton Falls improves to 12-4 overall and 7-1 in the AAC Blue Tier.  The Tigers remain in a tie for first place in the league with Champion.  The Golden Flashes are also 7-1.

