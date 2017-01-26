Pa. Dept of Corrections to announce which prisons are on chopping block

State senators are asking the commission to allow more time to decide

a handful of local leaders made the five-hour trip to Harrisburg Monday morning to testify against the closure of State Correctional Institution - Mercer

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is expected to release Thursday which prisons in the state are slated to close by June 30.

The facility in Mercer in one of five that are being considered.

Senate majority and minority leaders Jake Corman, R-Centre County, and Jay Costa, D-Allegheny County, asked for more time to allow legislative oversight. The letter follows hearings Monday in Harrisburg about the proposed closures that are expected to help the state with a $2 billion budget deficit.

Although the state’s prison population had grown over the last 20 years, the Secretary of the Department of Corrections said those numbers are now falling, even though the system is still over capacity.

Mercer County lawmakers said closing SCI Mercer would be devastating. Mercer County Commissioner Matt McConnell cited the closings of Macy’s, Sears and layoffs at GE in Grove City. Commissioners also added that the recent loss of the third shift at General Motors in Lordstown affects their county.

The local facility has 1,400 inmates with around 400 employees. Only 50 of the employees are of retirement age, according to testimony at Monday’s hearing. The facility is the second-youngest in the state system.

This is a developing story. WKBN 27 First News will be following the announcement today. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at Noon for updates. 

