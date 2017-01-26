Pink backpack leads Warren police to suspected robber of cabbie

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested after a taxi cab driver told police that the man robbed him by gunpoint on Wednesday.

The Independent Taxi cab driver called police around 3 a.m., reporting that a man carrying a pink backpack robbed him and got out of the car in the area of Tod Avenue and Fifth Street.

The driver said he picked up the man at Wendy’s in Austintown. The driver said he took the man to Niles, because he didn’t have enough money for the trip to Warren.

The driver said the man appeared to be sleeping when they got to Niles, so he tried to wake him up. Eventually, he woke up and pointed a gun at the driver’s head, according to a police report.

The driver told police it was at that time that the man demanded a ride to Warren and all of his money.

Police said a man matching the robber’s description, and carrying a pink and purple backpack, was spotted walking to Tod’s Crossing. The man, identified as 29-year-old Dominique McCorkle, initially gave police another man but was found with his birth certificate in the backpack, police said.

Police said a wallet, containing the same amount of money stolen from the cab driver, was found nearby.

McCorkle was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Police said he also had three warrants for his arrest.

During his arrest, police said McCorkle began throwing up and went into convulsions. McCorkle told police that he ate drugs before his arrest, according to a police report.

McCorkle was taken to the hospital for treatment.

