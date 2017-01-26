Pink backpack leads Warren police to suspected robber of cabbie

The cab driver told police the man demanded a ride from Austintown to Warren, along with all of his money

By Published:
Dominique McCorkle

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested after a taxi cab driver told police that the man robbed him by gunpoint on Wednesday.

The Independent Taxi cab driver called police around 3 a.m., reporting that a man carrying a pink backpack robbed him and got out of the car in the area of Tod Avenue and Fifth Street.

The driver said he picked up the man at Wendy’s in Austintown. The driver said he took the man to Niles, because he didn’t have enough money for the trip to Warren.

The driver said the man appeared to be sleeping when they got to Niles, so he tried to wake him up. Eventually, he woke up and pointed a gun at the driver’s head, according to a police report.

The driver told police it was at that time that the man demanded a ride to Warren and all of his money.

Police said a man matching the robber’s description, and carrying a pink and purple backpack, was spotted walking to Tod’s Crossing. The man, identified as 29-year-old Dominique McCorkle, initially gave police another man but was found with his birth certificate in the backpack, police said.

Police said a wallet, containing the same amount of money stolen from the cab driver, was found nearby.

McCorkle was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Police said he also had three warrants for his arrest.

During his arrest, police said McCorkle began throwing up and went into convulsions. McCorkle told police that he ate drugs before his arrest, according to a police report.

McCorkle was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s