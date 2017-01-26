Portage Co. Sheriff looking for man who broke into Sebring store

Investigators said the man broke into two convenience stores -- one in Sebring and the other in Deerfield Twp.

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Portage County Sheriff David Doak is looking for a man he believes broke into businesses in Deerfield Township and Sebring.

The man was captured on surveillance video breaking into Mike Drive Thru on State Route 224 in Deerfield Township. The crime occurred on January 13.

Doak said the man was also spotted at a convenience store in Sebring on January 14. Several items were taken during that breaking and entering.

The man is described as a 40- to 50-year-old white male with a goatee. Investigators said the man is partially balding and was wearing glasses, a white Timberland sweatshirt on January 14.

He was seen driving a full-size Chevy SUV, maroon in color.

Those with information on the man’s identity are asked to contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-5100, ext. 0.

