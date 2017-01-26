Remembering Mary Tyler Moore: Breaking stereotypes while cracking smiles

Related Coverage Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mary Tyler Moore, who passed away yesterday at the age of 80, had a way of making us laugh — simply by facing life with humor.

“She exuded this warmth, and fun, and delight, and curiosity that women were just starting to be allowed to do, I think,” Julie Kraner said.

The 7-time Emmy-winning actress used comedy to bring working women to the small screen in the 1960s and 70s. She chipped away at the stereotype of a stay-at-home mom on the Dick Van Dyke show and then as a single working woman on the Mary Tyler Moore Show.

“It was a whole different era then because we hadn’t had women in that kind of a role. Certainly not on TV,” Kraner said.

Everyone has a favorite Mary Tyler Moore moment that will always stick with them.

Kristine Johnson has one from the Mary Tyler Moore show, as Mary Richards talks with her boss.

“And he goes, ‘You got spunk.’ And she goes, ‘Oh that’s good.’ But he goes, ‘I don’t like you to have spunk.'”

Moore just wanted to make people smile, and she did.

“While she did a lot of that, she had health issues and I admire her for being that strong. To continue in life with the health issues that she had,” Bonnie Huish said.

Moore was successful in a male-dominated industry. When she threw her hat in the air, everyone took notice.

“There was just something about her that just made people feel like women could do anything and everything, and she did it with such grace,” Kraner said.

Tonight we’ll see her on TV one more time. WKBN 27 is carrying a special hour-long tribute put together by CBS — “Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around” beginning at 9 p.m.

