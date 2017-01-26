Governor announces Pittsburgh prison to close, Mercer remains open

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Department of Corrections will close SCI Pittsburgh.

Mercer County’s prison was among five prisons being considered for closure. The Department of Corrections said it would be closing two, but Sen. Wayne Fontana told The Associated Press that the final decision was to close just one.

Governor Wolf released the following statement on Thursday:

The growing size and cost of our prisons system has gone unaddressed for too long – rising to more than $2 billion and threatening funding for programs that the people of Pennsylvania want: education, senior care and jobs and training programs. I commend Secretary Wetzel and the Department of Corrections for their transparent, inclusive and comprehensive process to determine how to reduce its footprint while maintaining safety for the public, its employees and those it seeks to rehabilitate. Prison population is declining and that is a good thing because it means criminal justice reforms are working. We must continue to pursue smart reforms that reduces the burden on taxpayers and protect our investments in education and drug treatment to keep people out of prison where we will spend $40,000 each to house, feed and care them. I want to thank all Pennsylvanians who provided input during our deliberation. This decision will allow us to save taxpayers approximately $80 million while minimizing the impact on staff and local communities. My administration will work diligently with Senator Fontana, Representative Wheatley and local leaders in Allegheny County to implement a plan to find a new use for the SCI Pittsburgh location.”

Wolf said the plan is to close the prison by June 30.

Mercer County lawmakers testified Monday during a hearing that closing SCI Mercer would be devastating. Mercer County Commissioner Matt McConnell cited the closings of Macy’s, Sears and layoffs at GE in Grove City. Commissioners also added that the recent loss of the third shift at General Motors in Lordstown affects their county.

The local facility has 1,400 inmates with around 400 employees. The facility is the second-youngest in the state system.