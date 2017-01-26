Sewer line replacement coming to Poland to prevent flooding

Money to pay for the firm overseeing the Poland project will come from Ohio's Public Works Commission

By Published:
Poland Municipal Woods

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Some sewer line work could be coming later this year for neighborhoods in Poland served by the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineer.

County commissioners agreed to hire an engineering firm to oversee a sewer line replacement project in the Poland Woods area.

This would complete work started in Boardman, aimed at preventing flooding and other problems in their neighborhoods caused by aging pipes.

“We have experienced some issues with the volume in that pipe and we’re trying to eliminate the potential that this increase in volume is coming from some sort of leakage in the pipes themselves,” said County Sanitary Engineer William Coleman.

Money to pay for the firm will come from the state’s Public Works Commission.

