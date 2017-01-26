Storm Team 27: Colder tonight with snow showers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Snow or rain showers will mix to all snow showers through this evening into tonight.  Around 1 inch or less snow expected as lows fall into the upper 20’s.  Untreated surfaces may become slippery through morning.  The chance for snow showers will stay in the forecast Friday.  Snow accumulation will be light with an inch or less expected.  Temperatures will climb into the low 30’s.  Look for colder temperatures into the weekend with a chance for snow showers.  The cooler weather will stick around as we end January and start February.

Forecast

Tonight: Scattered snow showers. May mix with rain early. 1 inch or less. (90%).
Low: 28

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. 1 inch or less. (70%)
High: 33

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. 1 inch or less. (60%)
Low: 23

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 30 Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 29 Low: 21

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 27 Low: 19

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 34 Low: 18

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 30 Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 27 Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (20%)
High: 26 Low: 15

