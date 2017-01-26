Storm Team 27: Colder with snow showers Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Scattered snow showers, pockets of drizzle/freezing drizzle through morning. Around 1″ or less total snow overnight snow accumulation. Untreated surfaces may become slippery through morning. The chance for snow showers will stay in the forecast Friday. Snow accumulation will be light with an inch or less expected. Temperatures will climb into the low 30’s. Look for colder temperatures into the weekend with a chance for snow showers. The cooler weather will stick around as we end January and start February.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. 1 inch or less. (70%)

High: 33

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. 1 inch or less. (60%)

Low: 23

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 30 Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 29 Low: 21

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 27 Low: 19

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 18

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 30 Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 27 Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (20%)

High: 26 Low: 15

