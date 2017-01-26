Storm Team 27: Windy with rain/snow

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Snow showers with a rain mix Thursday and colder temperatures in the middle 30’s.  Around 1 inch or less through late day.  More snow showers and colder temperatures Thursday night.  Another inch or two possible with heavier amounts int he snowbelt.  Colder temperatures and snow showers expected into the weekend.

Thursday: Cloudy and windy. Scattered snow showers. Rain mix. Light accumulation of around 1” or less through evening. (80%)
High: 36

Thursday night: Breezy with Scattered snow showers. Around 1 inch or 2. Heavier in snowbelt. (60%).
Low: 26

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 30 Low: 26

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 29 Low: 22

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 28 Low: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 26 Low: 15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 19

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower. (20%)
High: 33 Low: 22

