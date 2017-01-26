Sweeney Chevrolet donates $30K to local charities

Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC presented a check for over $30,000 on Thursday

The money is going to two local charities, the Boys and Girls Club and The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One local business is helping out local charities in a big way.

Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC presented a check for over $30,000 on Thursday.

The money is going to two local charities, the Boys and Girls Club and The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. It was all raised through a program called Operation Santa.

From November 21, 2016 through December 31, 2016, Sweeney donated $50 from every new Buick, GMC and Chevrolet sold.

“We thought that we’ve been blessed in the community. This is our 96th year in business, and we want to give back,” said President Doug Sweeney.

Operation Santa started in 2013 and has raised over $100,000 for local charities.

