Warren crime activity: January 19-26, 2017

Friday, January 20

2:39 p.m. – 2300 block of Plaza Ave., a man reported that several items were taken from his apartment while he was in the hospital for about seven weeks. The man said he locked the door before he left, but police said there appeared to be no signs of forced entry.

4:22 p.m. – 800 block of Third St., a woman told police that several things were taken from her home, and someone poured bleach all over her clothes and on the floors. Police said a table was pushed over and the door was kicked in. The woman said she was in the process of moving out of the home.

11:10 p.m. – 3300 block of Northwest Blvd. NW, a man told police that he woke up to someone standing over his bed with a flashlight, asking where the money and weed were located. He said the man then punched him several times in the face before taking a metal box containing a vehicle title and looking through his brother’s room. He believed the man was looking for his brother, who was arrested earlier that day on a probation violation for having marijuana grow lamps. Police found a plastic gun in the bathroom, likely belonging to the intruder.

Saturday, January 21

11:06 p.m. – 900 block of Terra Alta St. NE, a woman reported that she was struck in the face by the grandmother of her children because she didn’t want to be in a relationship with the woman’s son anymore. The woman said the attack happened at the Pit Stop gas station on Elm Road. She requested a protection order due to ongoing issues between the two.

Sunday, January 22

4:13 a.m. – 1200 block of Robert Ave. NW, a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend trashed her apartment and threw a TV down the steps in the hallway. When she confronted him, she said he punched her in the face. Police said the man left by the time officers arrived.

11:07 a.m. – 2700 block of Hamilton St. SW, a 30-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom of a home. Police said a syringe was on the sink.

Monday, January 23

2 a.m. – Elm Road, reported break-in of the Pit Stop Food Mart in which the burglar stole $180 worth of cigarettes.

2 a.m. – 1700 block of W. Market St., employees said they were closing up a bar when they were approached by a man with a gun. The man, who was wearing a white-colored face mask, grabbed a purse and wallet and ran toward Iowa Street. The robber was described as having a smaller build and wearing all-black clothing.

3 p.m. – 100 block of South St. SE, a man reported that his son was assaulted on a Trumbull County MRDD bus while he was on his way home from a workshop. Police said the boy had scratch marks and swelling on his face.

5:33 p.m. – 1600 block of North Park Ave., Children Services was contacted after a young boy was found outside in the rain. A woman said she put the boy into her car and called police, but the child’s father arrived about 10 minutes later, yelled and “snatched” the boy into his truck. Police spoke to the parents, who said they were cleaning the basement when their son got outside. They added that he frequently gets out of the house.

Tuesday, January 24

1:29 p.m. – 2800 block of Williamsburg St. NW, the officer manager of a realty company reported the theft of a furnace and a water tank from a vacant home. The employee said another property was also broken into and a furnace and water tank were taken.

2:33 p.m. – 1100 block of Ward Ave., Amber Finney charged with bestiality. Police issued a warrant for Finney’s arrest after an investigation of a video they said shows her performing a sex act on a dog.

3:05 p.m. – 700 block of Union St. SW, a man reported that the back bedroom window of his home was smashed and a Playstation 4 was missing. He believed a relative stole the Playstation because he found his headphones in the house.

Wednesday, January 25

3:09 a.m. – Niles Road at Burton, Dominique McCorkle, 29, charged with aggravated robbery. A cab driver accused McCorkle of robbing him by gunpoint. Police said the driver said the robber was carrying a pink backpack in the area of Tod Avenue, and McCorkle was found nearby with the backpack. Police said a wallet, containing the money stolen from the driver, was found nearby on the ground. McCorkle was taken to the hospital after throwing up and going into convulsions, telling police that he ate drugs prior to his arrest.

4:43 a.m. – 1700 block of Deerfield Ave. SW, a woman reported that someone fired a gun into her home. Police found multiple bullet holes in the home and bullet casings in the driveway and on the road. The woman told police that five children, ages 1 to 6, were in the house at the time of the shooting.

8:16 a.m. – 3000 block of Market St., police search a home in the area after reports that someone ordered child pornography online.

9:54 a.m. – 1100 block of Stiles St. NW, a woman reported that someone spray painted her van and house with expletives. The woman gave police the name of a suspect.

2:06 p.m. – 200 block of Austin Ave. NW, Robert McLaughlin, 54, of Niles, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia, failure to control and unsafe vehicle. Police stopped McLaughlin after McLaughlin’s vehicle went off the road, striking a curb, and then into the front yards of two homes on Austin Avenue. McLaughlin told police that the brakes were bad, leading him to go off the road. Police said McLaughlin later admitted to having syringes and heroin in the car, but he denied using it before the incident.

3:57 p.m. – 800 block of Adams Ave. NW, Dominique Murray, 24, arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in drugs and having weapons while under disability; Christopher Murray, 25, charged with possession of heroin; Corey Yates, 25, charged with possession of crack cocaine, Kenyon McGriff, 21, charged with possession of crack cocaine and having weapons while under disability; and Paul Gombos, Jr., 35, arrested on a warrant for a probation violation. The five were charged after a raid of a Warren apartment in which police reported finding heroin, crack cocaine and guns.

5:16 p.m. – 1000 block of Buena Vista Ave. NE, a man reported a theft of a TV and XBox360. He said his son had left a key under the doormat, and the key was missing when he got home.

Thursday, January 26

2:08 a.m. – 1200 block of Main Ave. SW, Kevin Lamont Williams, 49, of Warren, arrested on a warrant through Sharon, Pa. Police said Williams was questioned after police assisted in a chase that started with the robbery of a gas station in Bazetta. Williams denied knowing the suspect that police were looking for.

The above information represents calls made to the Warren City Police Department You can find Warren Township’s report of police activity here.