Multiple trucks crash on Ohio Turnpike in Canfield



CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident on the Ohio Turnpike Friday has traffic shut down to one lane.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane near mile marker 228, just south of Route 224.

Crews at the scene said a tractor-trailer turned over, causing three other tractor-trailers to crash.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. No word yet on how badly they are hurt or what caused the accident.

Police from multiple departments and a hazmat crew were called to the scene to clean up spilled diesel fuel.

One lane eastbound in the area is expected to be closed for most of the morning as crews work to clear the accident.