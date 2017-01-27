Multiple trucks crash on Ohio Turnpike in Canfield

It happened about 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane near mile marker 228, just south of Route 224

By Published: Updated:
An accident on the Ohio Turnpike in Boardman has traffic shut down to one lane.


CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident on the Ohio Turnpike Friday has traffic shut down to one lane.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane near mile marker 228, just south of Route 224.

Crews at the scene said a tractor-trailer turned over, causing three other tractor-trailers to crash.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. No word yet on how badly they are hurt or what caused the accident.

Police from multiple departments and a hazmat crew were called to the scene to clean up spilled diesel fuel.

Multiple trucks crash on Ohio Turnpike in Canfield

One lane eastbound in the area is expected to be closed for most of the morning as crews work to clear the accident.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s