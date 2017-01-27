$7,000 worth of cocaine, heroin found at East Liverpool home

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Drug Task Force recovered cocaine, heroin, a gun and money from an East Liverpool home on Friday, arresting one person.

The Task Force said it served a search warrant at 3 Sullivan Street.

There it found over 30 grams of cocaine, over 20 grams of heroin, over $14,000, a pistol and digital scales. The Task Force said the street value of the drugs is approximately $7,000.

Joseph Dorsey, 35, was arrested on a charge of weapons under disability. Further charges are pending lab results.

East Liverpool PD assisted in the search.