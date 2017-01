GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Joe Batt scored 18 points as Greenville continues their perfect season by topping Sharpsville tonight, 51-22. Batt connected on a pair of three-pointers and went 2 for 2 from the free throw line.

The Trojans (17-0, 9-0) also saw Ethan Reiser score 13 (9-10 FT) and Mike Blaney added 9.

Greenville will play at Mercer on Tuesday. Sharpsville (6-8, 3-6) returns home to take on Rocky Grove on Tuesday and Shenango on Wednesday.