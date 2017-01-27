Bristol boys clinch 6th straight league title

The Panthers clinched the Northeastern Athletic Conference Stripes division Friday night with a 84-52 victory over Southington.

Bristol was led in scoring by junior Tommy Donadio with 28 points, but three players finished with over 20 points in the win. Junior Bryan Gabrielson and sophomore Gage Elza both added 21 points each for the winning Panthers.

Bristol improves to 15-1 overall on the season, and a perfect 12-0 in conference play. The Panthers return to action next Tuesday when they play host to Garresttsville Garfield.