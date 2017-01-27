Crash closes portion of SR 46 in Howland

By Published:
Road Closed Generic

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of State Route 46 is closed Friday afternoon.

A crash forced the closure from SR 46 South to SR 82 West in Howland.

WKBN 27 First News is heading to the scene. We’ll bring you updates as soon as they are available.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s