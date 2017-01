SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews from multiple departments worked to control a fire at a house on Pershing Street.

The fire broke out about 7 a.m. Friday.

No one was hurt in the fire. A family member said two adults and two children were in the house at the time of the fire but made it out safely.

Firefighters think the fire started on the first floor but they haven’t determined a casue. The hosue is a total loss.