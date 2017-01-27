Edward Glavic Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the Vaschak-kirila Funeral Home, Inc. and 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine’s Church for Edward Glavic, 70, who passed away on Friday, January 27.

He was born November 10, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Edward Glavic and Lillian Ciber Glavic.

He attended Struthers High School and worked as a mechanic welder for Harsco Corp.

He was a member of St. Christine’s Church and enjoyed camping, going to church and spending time with his family. He was also fondly known as Grumpy.

Surviving are his mother, Lillian Glavic of Struthers; wife, Martha (Clements) Glavic, whom he married April 4, 1970; two sons, David (Jennifer) Glavic of Austintown and Devon (Reisha) Glavic of Hubbard; a daughter, Diana (Michael) Rossetti of Austintown and seven grandchildren, Madison, Zachary, Dante, Mason, Ashley, Britney and Alyssa and a sister, JoAnn Brown of Struthers. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward.

Friends will be received Sunday, January 29 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley in care of Glavic Family.

